An injury time strike from Demarai Gray brought Everton's eight game run without a win to an end last night.

The winger netted the decisive goal in a 2-1 Premier League victory at home to Arsenal.

Everton striker Richarlison also had two strikes chalked off by V-A-R for offside.

Advertisement

The win moves Rafael Benitez's side eight-points clear of the relegation zone to twelfth.

The Spaniard was asked what the departure of Director of Football Marcel Brands will mean