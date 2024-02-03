Everton v Spurs first up today

Tottenham have the chance to pull level on points with Manchester City and Arsenal this lunchtime.

They travel to the out-of-form Everton, with kick-off at 12.30.

Brighton are three games without a win ahead of the visit of Crystal Palace to the Am-Ex.

Second-from-bottom Burnley host Fulham.

Newcastle will look to breathe more life into their European hopes, as Luton come to St. James’s Park.

And having surrendered their unbeaten home record in midweek, Aston Villa are on the road away to Sheffield United from 5.30.

D-R Congo advanced to the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations last night with a 3-1 victory over Guinea.

They’ll face the winner of this evening’s quarter-final meeting of Mali and hosts Ivory Coast.

And Cape Verde will look to continue their surprise run tonight as they face South Africa.

=====

Son Heung Min’s extra-time winner sent South Korea into the semi-finals of the Asian Cup.

Jurgen Klinsmann’s side were 2-1 winners over Australia to set up a Tuesday semi-final with Jordan.