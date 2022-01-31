Advertisement
Everton to confirm Lampard today; Senegal advance at AFCON

Jan 31, 2022 07:01 By radiokerrysport
Everton to confirm Lampard today; Senegal advance at AFCON
Everton are expected to officially confirm the appointment of Frank Lampard as their new manager today.

The former Chelsea and Derby boss is understood to have finalised a deal to take over at Goodison Park yesterday.

The 43-year-old will take over with Everton 16th in the Premier League table.

They sacked Rafa Benitez earlier this month.

Jamie McGrath could be among the players on the move on transfer deadline day.

The Republic of Ireland international has been linked with a move away from St Mirren.

Meanwhile, Cork City teenager Cathal Heffernan is set to join Italian giants AC Milan.

Egypt will face hosts Cameroon in the semi-finals of the African Cup of Nations after Mohamed Salah inspired them to a 2-1 extra time victory against Morocco.

The Liverpool forward scored before assisting Trezeguet's winner.

Senegal overcame Equatorial Guinea 3-1 in their quarter-final to set up a last four clash against Burkina Faso.

