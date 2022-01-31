Everton to confirm Lampard today; Senegal advance at AFCON

Everton are expected to officially confirm the appointment of Frank Lampard as their new manager today.

The former Chelsea and Derby boss is understood to have finalised a deal to take over at Goodison Park yesterday.

The 43-year-old will take over with Everton 16th in the Premier League table.

Advertisement

They sacked Rafa Benitez earlier this month.

==

Jamie McGrath could be among the players on the move on transfer deadline day.

Advertisement

The Republic of Ireland international has been linked with a move away from St Mirren.

Meanwhile, Cork City teenager Cathal Heffernan is set to join Italian giants AC Milan.

==

Advertisement

Egypt will face hosts Cameroon in the semi-finals of the African Cup of Nations after Mohamed Salah inspired them to a 2-1 extra time victory against Morocco.

The Liverpool forward scored before assisting Trezeguet's winner.

Senegal overcame Equatorial Guinea 3-1 in their quarter-final to set up a last four clash against Burkina Faso.