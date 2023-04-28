Advertisement
Everton relegation fears increase

Apr 28, 2023 08:04 By radiokerrysport
Everton relegation fears increase
Everton’s 69-year stay in England’s top flight could be in its final weeks.

They suffered a third defeat in four games, and are two points from safety, after last night’s 4-1 hammering at the hands of Newcastle at Goodison.

Southampton remain rooted to the foot of the table after their 1-nil defeat to Bournemouth.

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu was dropped for that game by the Saints.

And Manchester United squandered a 2-nil lead away to Tottenham last night, ultimately settling for a 2-2 draw.

