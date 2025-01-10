Everton progress in FA Cup

Everton captain Seamus Coleman says he was happy to help the club by stepping in as co-interim manager last night.

The Republic of Ireland defender was alongside Leighton Baines on the touchline for the Toffees' 2-nil win against Peterborough in the FA Cup.

The victory came just hours after Sean Dyche was sacked, and former boss David Moyes is now the favourite to take over at Goodison Park.

Coleman had been set to be part of the matchday squad before Dyche's departure

Fulham are also through after a 4-1 win at home to Watford, while Cardiff were 1-nil winners at Sheffield United.

Graham Potter will be hoping for a winning start as West Ham manager when he takes charge of them for the first time tonight.

They go to Aston Villa who haven't won the cup since 1957.

Elsewhere League One promotion challengers Wycombe host Championship side Portsmouth.

While Celtic sit 15 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table this morning after Rangers were held to a 1-all draw at Dundee.