Everton Grab Their First Win

Sep 19, 2022 10:09 By radiokerrysport
Everton beat West Ham 1-nil to register their first top-flight victory of the season.

The Hammers remain in the bottom three.

David Moyes was disappointed with the team's performance at Goodison Park - and knows they can do better.

Everton manager Frank Lampard says his side's 1-nil victory was just what they needed before the international break.

It was their first Premier League win of the season at the seventh attempt - and moved the Merseysiders three points clear of the relegation places to 13th.

Lampard feels that's a "big deal".

