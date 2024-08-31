Advertisement
Sport

Everton defeated once again; Saturday Premier League results

Aug 31, 2024 17:19 By radiokerrysport
Everton defeated once again; Saturday Premier League results
Everton have suffered a third straight Premier League defeat of the season after letting a 2-nil lead slip to lose 3-2 against Bournemouth.

Aston Villa held on for a 2-1 win at midlands rivals Leicester, while Brentford beat Southampton 3-1 in their first match since selling striker Ivan Toney.

Arsenal had Declan Rice sent-off as Brighton came back to claim a 1-all draw in the early game.

It was the same score in the matches between Ipswich and Fulham and Nottingham Forest against Wolves.

Champions Manchester City look to continue their 100 percent start at West Ham this evening.

