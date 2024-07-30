Advertisement
Sport

Everton confirm signing of Jake O’Brien

Jul 30, 2024 18:00 By radiokerrysport
Everton confirm signing of Jake O’Brien
Share this article

Everton have confirmed the signing of Republic of Ireland international Jake O’Brien from Lyon.

It’s believed the French club have pocketed a fee of 20-million euro.

O’Brien has signed a four-year contract at the Merseyside club.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Irish crew 2nd at Olympics
Advertisement
Ballyduff joint manager believes final is a matter of who shows up
Former county captain believes Kerry will learn a lot from previous final losses
Advertisement

Recommended

New guide launched to future-proof history and heritage groups in Kerry
Irish crew 2nd at Olympics
Five men sentenced to life in prison for murdering Thomas Dooley at Tralee graveyard
Kerry FC to host inaugural Golf Classic in September
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus