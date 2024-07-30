Everton confirm signing of Jake O’Brien

Everton have confirmed the signing of Republic of Ireland international Jake O’Brien from Lyon.
It’s believed the French club have pocketed a fee of 20-million euro.
O’Brien has signed a four-year contract at the Merseyside club.
