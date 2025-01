Everton have confirmed the return of David Moyes as manager - 12 years after leaving the club.

The 61-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract at Goodison Park - following the sacking of Sean Dyche.

Moyes says it's "great to be back."

In a club statement, Everton have called the Scot one of the Premier League's most experienced and accomplished coaches.