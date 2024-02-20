Everton climb out of Premier League relegation zone

A late header from Amadou Onana helped Everton climb out of the Premier League relegation zone.

That goal rescued a 1-1 draw for the Toffees at home to Crystal Palace, and they move above Luton on goal difference.

Palace's new manager Oliver Glasner was in the stands at Goodison Park to watch his new side last night.

The Austrian was most recently in charge of Eintracht Frankfurt where he won the Europa League in 2022, and has replaced Roy Hodgson who has stepped down.

Palace coach Paddy McCarthy says the new boss will have been impressed by their display last night

Tonight, Manchester City can close the gap on leaders Liverpool to a solitary point.

Pep Guardiola’s side welcome Brentford to the Etihad, where kick-off is at 7.30.

There are also four games in the English Championship.

Southampton can reclaim second spot with a win over Hull City.

Cardiff City meet Blackburn Rovers, Ipswich Town play Rotherham United and it's Plymouth Argyle up against West Bromwich Albion.