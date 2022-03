Everton got what could prove to a massive three points in their fight to avoid Premier League relegation.

They beat Newcastle 1-0 at Goodison Park last night thanks to an Alex Iwobi goal in the 99th minute.

Tonight Wolves welcome Leeds to Molineux for an 8-o'clock kick-off.

Ahead of the game the hosts are in good form and 8th while Leeds are just four points from the drop zone.