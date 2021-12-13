Advertisement
Everton boss defends tactics after latest loss

Dec 13, 2021 09:12 By radiokerrysport
Everton boss defends tactics after latest loss
Everton manager Rafa Benitez has defended his tactics after being booed by supporters during their 3-1 Premier League defeat against Crystal Palace.

The angry reaction from fans came after striker Richarlison was substituted at Selhurst Park.

Elsewhere, Leicester City had a 4-0 win at home to Newcastle, while Burnley and West Ham finished goalless at Turf Moor.

The Republic of Ireland's Louise Quinn was on target for Birmingham City in the Women's Super League yesterday.

Quinn's side lost 3-2 to Manchester City at St Andrew's.

Katie McCabe featured for leaders Arsenal in a 4-0 win over Leicester.

