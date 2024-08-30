Evening Paralympics update

Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal finished fifth in the Women’s B 1000-metre time trial.

The Irish tandem were a second-and-a-half off a podium place.

Earlier, Ronan Grimes was just half-a-second off qualifying for the Men’s C4-5 1000-metre time trial final.

Ellen Keane and Róisín Ní Riain are both in swimming finals this evening.

Keane qualified third fastest for the Women’s 100-metre breaststroke SB8, and is due to return to the pool at around 7.20.

And Ní Riain competes in her second final in as many days - this time the Women’s 100-metre backstroke S-13 final just before 7pm.

A fourth place finish in this morning’s heat means Tiarnan O’Donnell and Katie O’Brien parachute into the repechage of the PR2 Mixed Double Sculls rowing

In Archery, Kerrie Leonard suffered a five-point defeat to China’s Jiamin Zhou in the first round of the Women’s Individual Compound.

And a fourth place finish in her heat was enough for Shauna Brocquet to qualify for the final of the Women’s 5000-metres T54 on the track.