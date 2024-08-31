Advertisement
Sport

Evening Paralympics Update

Aug 31, 2024 17:15 By radiokerrysport
Evening Paralympics Update
It's already been a busy day for Team Ireland on Day 3 of the Paralympic Games

At the velodrome in Paris this morning, Richael Timothy set a new national record in the Women’s C1-3 500-metre Time Trial Qualifying.

She missed out on a place in this afternoon's final.

Elsewhere, Ronan Grimes picked his own national record but missed out on qualifying for the Men’s C4 4000-metre Individual Pursuit medal races.

Greta Streimikyte goes in the Women’s 15-hundred metre T-13 final at the Stade de France from 10 past 6 this evening.

Earlier, Shauna Brocquet finished 8th in the Women’s 5000-metre T54 final.

In the para rowing, Tiarnán O'Donnell and Katie O'Brien took fourth in their PR2 Mixed Double Sculls repechage and will compete in the B Final.

