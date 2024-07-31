Evening Irish Olympics update

Kellie Harrington is currently in the ring, trying to secure at least an Olympic bronze.

She’s up against Colombia’s Angie Valdas in the lightweight quarter-finals.

Earlier, Tyrone featherweight Jude Gallagher lost his last-16 bout with Carlo Palaam of the Philippines by unanimous decision.

And later tonight, Aoife O’Rourke takes on Poland’s Elzbieta Wojcik in the middleweight last-16.

Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove remain on course to make the medal race in the Men’s Skiff.

They placed eleventh and fourteenth in today’s tenth and eleventh races, and are now fourth overall.

One race remains, with the top-10 advancing to tomorrow’s medal race.

Mona McSharry will go in tonight’s second semi-final of the 200-metre breaststroke.

The 100-metre bronze medalist was third in her heat this morning, qualifying seventh fastest overall.

Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan are adamant they remain underdogs, despite reaching another Olympic final.

The Skibbereen duo comfortably won their semi-final of the Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls.

They’re one of three crews to secure final places today.

Aoife Casey and Mags Cremen were third in their semi-final, and will race for a medal on Friday.

It was also third for Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney in their semi-final of the Men’s Pair, and they’ll also return to action on Friday.

Nhat Nguyen’s says he has no regrets about his Olympic campaign.

The Dubliner lost 2-nil to Tokyo gold medalist Viktor Axelsen this morning, ending his quarter-final ambitions.

Rachael Darragh also lost her second and final group game, 2-nil to 2016 gold medalist Carolina Marin.