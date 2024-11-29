Evan O'Connell handed first Munster start

Evan O'Connell has been handed his first start for Munster tomorrow.

Ian Costello has picked the nephew of Ireland legend Paul in the second-row for their home match against the Lions.

There's also a start for new signing Dian Bleuler, as Munster look to end a run of four straight defeats.

Advertisement

Full Munster team news:

The Munster team has been named for Saturday’s URC Round 7 clash against Emirates Lions at Thomond Park (7.35pm, live on Premier Sports & TG4 Player).

Lock Evan O’Connell is one of four Academy players included and starts on his URC debut having earned his first Munster cap against the All Blacks XV earlier this month.

Advertisement

Short-term signing Dian Bleuler makes his Munster debut at loosehead prop.

Summer signing Thaakir Abrahams returns from injury on the wing for his first appearance since September.

Alex Nankivell is back in midfield for his third appearance of the season having missed the last three games due to a hip injury.

Advertisement

Mike Haley, Academy winger Shay McCarthy and Abrahams start in the back three.

Nankivell and Tom Farrell pair up in midfield with Ethan Coughlan and Billy Burns in the half-backs.

Bleuler, captain Diarmuid Barron and John Ryan pack down in the front row as O’Connell and Fineen Wycherley start together in the engine room.

Advertisement

Alex Kendellen returns from Ireland camp to start in the back row with Jack O’Donoghue and Gavin Coombes.

Niall Scannell, Academy prop Kieran Ryan and Stephen Archer provide the front row back-up with Archer set for his 290th Munster appearance.

Academy flanker Ruadhán Quinn and John Hodnett complete the forward cover.

Advertisement

Shane Daly returns from a leg injury to take his place among the backline replacements along with Paddy Patterson and Tony Butler.

On the injury front, Tom Ahern was unavailable due to a knock.

Munster: Mike Haley; Shay McCarthy, Tom Farrell, Alex Nankivell, Thaakir Abrahams; Billy Burns, Ethan Coughlan; Dian Bleuler, Diarmuid Barron (C), John Ryan; Evan O'Connell, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O'Donoghue, Alex Kendellen, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Kieran Ryan, Stephen Archer, Ruadhán Quinn, John Hodnett, Paddy Patterson, Tony Butler, Shane Daly.

Josh Murphy returns from suspension to start in the back-row for Connacht's match against the Bulls in Galway.

Ireland internationals Jack Carty and Dave Heffernan also start for the Westerners.

Leinster look to make it seven wins from seven in the United Rugby Championship this evening.

The League leaders make the trip up the M1 to take on Ulster in an inter-pro derby.

Richie Murphy's Ulster have won their last four home games against Irish opposition, and inflicted two defeats on Leinster last season.