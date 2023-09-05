Evan Ferguson out of Euro qualifiers

Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson has been ruled out of the upcoming European Championship qualifiers against France and the the Netherlands.

The 18 year old, who scored a hat trick in Brighton's 3-1 win over Newcastle United at the weekend, sustained a knee injury in that game and will miss both matches.

Stephen Kenny's men play the French in Paris on Thursday before welcoming the Dutch to the Aviva Stadium on Sunday.

The rest of the squad will travel, which is positive news around the fitness of defender John Egan.