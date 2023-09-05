Advertisement
Sport

Evan Ferguson out of Euro qualifiers

Sep 5, 2023 12:56 By radiokerrysport
Evan Ferguson out of Euro qualifiers Evan Ferguson out of Euro qualifiers
Share this article

Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson has been ruled out of the upcoming European Championship qualifiers against France and the the Netherlands.

The 18 year old, who scored a hat trick in Brighton's 3-1 win over Newcastle United at the weekend, sustained a knee injury in that game and will miss both matches.

Stephen Kenny's men play the French in Paris on Thursday before welcoming the Dutch to the Aviva Stadium on Sunday.

Advertisement

The rest of the squad will travel, which is positive news around the fitness of defender John Egan.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus