European soccer round-up

Shamrock Rovers will face a two-goal deficit heading into next week's Europa Conference league play-off second leg with Flora Tallinn.

The Estonians were 4-2 winners in last night's first leg clash in Tallinn.

Tottenham also face an uphill task to make the competition proper.

Advertisement

The Premier League club slumped to a 1-nil defeat away to Portuguese side Pacos De Ferreira.

Republic of Ireland international Matt Doherty was part of their starting 11.

Rangers overcame the challenge of Alashkert of Armenia by a goal to nil in their Europa League play-off first leg.