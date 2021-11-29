European rugby chiefs monitoring situation with Munster

European rugby chiefs say they are monitoring the situation with Munster after their plans to return home from South Africa were delayed following a positive coronavirus test.

The Southern province remain in Africa alongside Cardiff who have recorded two positive cases, one of which is suspected to be the new variant Omicron

The Heineken Champions Cup is due to kick off on Friday 10th December, with Munster visiting Wasps on the Sunday.

Officials say there are no plans for any of those European fixtures to be postponed.