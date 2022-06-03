European Qualifier tonight for U21's

The Republic of Ireland under-21s are looking to take another step towards potential European Championship qualification this evening.
Jim Crawford’s side play Bosnia-Herzegovina at Tallaght Stadium, where kick-off is at 7.30.
