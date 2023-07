Kickboxer Amy Wall has won gold for Ireland at the European Games in Poland.

The Bray woman overcame the challenge of her Norweigan opponent to end as champion.

Earlier, Nathan Tait and Conor McGlinchey both took silver having lost out in their respective finals.

There was also gold medal success for Ireland in boxing, as Aoife O'Rourke triumphed in the 75kg final.

The Roscommon middleweight secured a decisive victory over Davina Myrha Michel of France.