European final for Irish swimmer tonight

Jun 18, 2024 13:03 By radiokerrysport
At the European Aquatics Championships in Belgrade, Longford's Darragh Greene swims in the final of the 100 metres breaststroke this evening.

Shane Ryan has qualified for the semi finals of the men's 100 metres freestyle after finishing second in his heat this morning.

Niamh Coyne is also in the semis of the women's 100 metres breaststroke and John Shortt was third in his 200 metres backstroke heat, so he's into the semis also.

The mixed 4 by 100 metres medley relay team has qualified for the final.

