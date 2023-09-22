It was a European debut to forget for Brighton last night, who lost 3-2 at home to A-E-K Athens in Group B of the Europa League.

Mohammed Kudus scored his maiden West Ham goal in a 3-1 win at home to T-S-C in Group A.

Jurgen Klopp says last night's 3-1 win away to LASK in Group E was a massive learning curve for his Liverpool players.

And Rangers were 1-nil winners over Real Betis in Group C at Ibrox.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery says last night's 3-2 Group E defeat away to Legia Warsaw proves how tough the Conference League will be on his players.

In Group G, Aberdeen fell to a 2-1 loss away to Eintracht Frankfurt.