European Championships review

Clare Cryan has finished 5th in the 3m springboard final in Rome at the European Acquatics Championships. She was 4th heading into the final round, pushing for a medal, but her last dive didn't score enough.

Tonight, Ciara Mageean is in the women's 1500m final. She's the fifth-fastest in the field this season, a twice previous European medallist, with Commonwealth Games silver a fortnight ago in Birmingham behind Laura Muir, who's here again.

That's at 7:45 Irish time, immediately before that Mark English is in the 800m semi-final, fourth fastest on season's time. 1500 world champion Jake Wightman is in tthe same semi.

Earlier, another Irish record coming for the women's 4x400 relay team finishing second in their semi-final in 3:26.06.

Louise Shanahan qualifying for the women's 800 metres final, third in her semi-final in 2:01.15.

The men's 4x100 relay team dropped the baton.

Patrick O'Leary finished fourth in his 200m semi-final of the Va'a, the one-man Pacific canoe, the top three going through.

Jennifer Egan-Simmons was ninth in her 500m kayak semi-final.