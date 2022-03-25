Advertisement
Sport

European champions Italy won't be at World Cup

Mar 25, 2022 08:03 By radiokerrysport
European champions Italy won't be at World Cup European champions Italy won't be at World Cup
Share this article

European champions Italy won't be at the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

They suffered a shock 1-nil defeat to North Macedonia in their play-off semi-final last night.

Portugal were 3-1 winners over Turkey and will take on North Macedonia for a spot at the tournament in November.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Wales are one game away from a place in a first World Cup since 1958.

Gareth Bale scored twice to help his side to a 2-1 win over Austria and book a play-off final place against either Scotland or Ukraine.

Sweden will play Poland in their play-off final after a 1-nil win over the Czech Republic.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus