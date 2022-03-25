European champions Italy won't be at World Cup

European champions Italy won't be at the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

They suffered a shock 1-nil defeat to North Macedonia in their play-off semi-final last night.

Portugal were 3-1 winners over Turkey and will take on North Macedonia for a spot at the tournament in November.

Meanwhile, Wales are one game away from a place in a first World Cup since 1958.

Gareth Bale scored twice to help his side to a 2-1 win over Austria and book a play-off final place against either Scotland or Ukraine.

Sweden will play Poland in their play-off final after a 1-nil win over the Czech Republic.