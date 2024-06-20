Advertisement
Jun 20, 2024 10:20 By radiokerrysport
European Aquatics Championship Continue This Morning
Ireland's Danielle Hill swims in the final of the women's 50 metres backstroke at the European Aquatics Championships in Belgrade this evening.

Eoin Corby is also in a final - he bids for a medal in the men's 200 metres breaststroke.

This morning, Ellie McCartney and Niamh Coyne are in the heats of the women's 200 metres breaststroke.

Shane Ryan and Conor Ferguson go in the heats of the men's 50 metres backstroke.

And Cormac Rynn, Finn McGeever and Evan Bailey line up in the heats of the men's 200 metres freestyle.

