Advertisement
Sport

Europe retain Solheim Cup

Sep 24, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrysport
Europe retain Solheim Cup
Share this article

Europe have retained the Solheim Cup following a dramatic final day in Spain.

The defending champions came into the day level on points with America 8-8 after battling their way back into contention in yesterday's fourballs.

Hometown hero Carlota Ciganda just pipped Nelly Korda 2 and 1 to keep the trophy on this side of the Atlantic Ocean.

Advertisement

Leona Maguire set Europe on their way with a 4 and 3 win over Rose Zhang.

Lexi Thompson beat Emily Pedersen 2 and 1 in the final game to leave the scores 14-14 after 3 days of play.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Group 3 wins for Spa and Mid Kerry
Advertisement
Arsenal and Tottenham draw; Chelsea beaten and Liverpool win
Templenoe into County Championship 1/4 finals
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry County Council seeks input from youth
Winners of Sustainable Style Saturday in Listowel races named
Templenoe into County Championship 1/4 finals
15s win but 19s beaten
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus