Europe retain Solheim Cup

Europe have retained the Solheim Cup following a dramatic final day in Spain.

The defending champions came into the day level on points with America 8-8 after battling their way back into contention in yesterday's fourballs.

Hometown hero Carlota Ciganda just pipped Nelly Korda 2 and 1 to keep the trophy on this side of the Atlantic Ocean.

Leona Maguire set Europe on their way with a 4 and 3 win over Rose Zhang.

Lexi Thompson beat Emily Pedersen 2 and 1 in the final game to leave the scores 14-14 after 3 days of play.