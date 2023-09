Europe's golfers have extended their domination over the USA at the Ryder Cup by taking a seven point lead after the foursomes on day two in Rome.

They're ahead by 9 and a half points to 2 and a half.

The hosts won three out of the four matches, including one by a record margin with seven holes to spare.

Europe are five points away from winning the trophy, with the fourballs to come today.