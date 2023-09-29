Advertisement
Europe dominate opening foursomes

Sep 29, 2023 11:25 By radiokerrysport
Europe dominate opening foursomes
Play is underway in the afternoon fourballs at the Ryder Cup - with Europe leading 4-nil after this morning's foursomes.

Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton are one-up against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth after the first hole.

Jon Rahm and Nicolai Hojgaard are playing the first hole of their match against Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka.

Robert MacIntyre and Justin Rose have just teed off against Max Homa and Wyndham Clark.

And Rory McIlroy plays alongside Matt Fitzpatrick against Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele.

Following last week's Solheim Cup, European star Leona Maguire returns to action on the LPGA Tour today.

The Cavan native is in the field for the Arkansas Championship, with Stephanie Meadow also teeing it up at the Pinnacle Country

