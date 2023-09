Europe have a 6-and-a-half to 1-and-a-half points lead over America after an impressive first day of golf's Ryder Cup.

Luke Donald's side won all of this morning's foursomes matches and then tied 3 and won 1 of the afternoon's fourballs in Rome.

Matt Fitzpatrick impressed alongside Rory McIlroy to claim his first ever point at the event, in their 5 and 3 victory over Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa.