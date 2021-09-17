Advertisement
Europa League round-up

Sep 17, 2021 08:09 By radiokerrysport
Leicester threw away a two-goal lead at home to Napoli in the Europa League last night.

Goals from Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes had Brendan Rodgers' side in control at the King Power.

But they conceded twice in the last twenty minutes and had to settle for a 2-2 draw.

Celtic also took a 2-nil lead away to Real Betis, but the Scottish side lost their Group G game 4-3 in Seville.

While in Group A at Ibrox, Rangers went down 2-nil to Lyon.

And Declan Rice found the net as West Ham began their Group H campaign with a 2-nil win away to Dinamo Zagreb.

Hammers boss David Moyes says Rice adding goals to his repertoire is welcome

In the Premier League tonight, Newcastle United face Leeds United from 8.

