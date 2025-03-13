Europa League Round 16

Manchester United and Tottenham Face Key European Clashes

The Europa League last 16 stage reaches its conclusion tonight, with Manchester United and Tottenham both looking to progress.

United host Real Sociedad at Old Trafford, with the tie level at 1-1. However, speculation around co-owner Jim Ratcliffe’s cost-cutting approach has dominated headlines, with reports suggesting he believes some United players are overpaid and not good enough.

Manager Ruben Amorim has urged his squad to prove Ratcliffe wrong, insisting they have a clear plan for next season.

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 8 PM.

At the same time, Tottenham must overturn a 1-0 deficit at home to AZ Alkmaar, while in the Conference League, Chelsea take a 2-1 lead into their second-leg tie with Copenhagen at Stamford Bridge.