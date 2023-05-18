Europa League and Conference League Semi Final's Night

West Ham take a 2-1 lead to the Netherlands for their Conference League semi final second leg with A-Z Alkmaar tonight.

In the other semi final, Basel are 2-1 up on Fiorentina.

In the Europa League semis, Jose Mourinho's Roma bring a 1-nil advantage to Bayer Leverkusen, and it's 1-1 between Sevilla (pr: Sev-ee-ya) and Juventus in advance of their second leg.

Advertisement

All of the European matches kick off at 8pm.

In the Premier League, Newcastle United will look to solidify a Champions League spot with a positive result against Brighton.

That game kicks off at St James' Park at 7.30.