Europa League and Conference League Semi Final's Night

West Ham take a 2-1 lead to the Netherlands for their Conference League semi final second leg with A-Z Alkmaar tonight.
In the other semi final, Basel are 2-1 up on Fiorentina.
In the Europa League semis, Jose Mourinho's Roma bring a 1-nil advantage to Bayer Leverkusen, and it's 1-1 between Sevilla (pr: Sev-ee-ya) and Juventus in advance of their second leg.
All of the European matches kick off at 8pm.
In the Premier League, Newcastle United will look to solidify a Champions League spot with a positive result against Brighton.
That game kicks off at St James' Park at 7.30.