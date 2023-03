Manchester United have a three goal cushion heading into tonight's Europa League last-16 second leg away at Real Betis.

Erik ten Hag's side were 4-1 winners in the first match last week.

Arsenal need a victory at home to ensure they progress to the quarter-finals, with their tie against Sporting Lisbon level at 2-all.

Advertisement

In the Conference League, West Ham take a 2-nil advantage into their meeting with AEK Larnaca.