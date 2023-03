England manager Gareth Southgate says Ivan Toney's been impressive in training ahead of their Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine this evening.

The Brentford striker is yet to win a cap for his country despite being called up twice.

Southgate says Toney's still not guaranteed to feature at Wembley.

That Group C gets underway at 5pm while Malta take on Italy at 7:45pm.

At the same time Northern Ireland face Finland in Group H.