Euro 2024 group stage concludes today

Jun 26, 2024 10:23 By radiokerrysport
Euro 2024 group stage concludes today
The Group stage will conclude today at Euro 2024.

In Group E, Belgium play Ukraine and it's Romania versus Slovakia from 5pm.

In Group F, Portugal face Georgia and Turkey take on the Czech Republic at 8.

