Euro 2024 Fantasy Football Guide | Who should you sign?

Fantasy Football is back. This time, however, in the form of the upcoming European Championships. Euro 2024 kicks off on Friday and excitement is building in the host country Germany, and across the continent.

With any tournament or league that comes around, a Fantasy Football league comes alongside it. This Euros is no different and the time has come to pick your Euro 2024 Fantasy squad. Here is our guide on the best players to sign for your team to ensure top-of-the-league status.

GOALKEEPERS

Diogo Costa (Portugal) €5m

Portugal kept nine clean sheets in their qualifying campaign, out of ten games. They conceded just two in those ten games, the fewest of any side. Diogo Costa has cemented himself as Portugal's man between the sticks and is a great option for your side. Portugal are heavily favoured to top their group, which contains the Czech Republic, Georgia, and Turkey.

Jordan Pickford (England) €5m

This will be Pickford's fourth tournament starting for England as goalkeeper. With 26 clean sheets in 61 senior caps, he has become a mainstay in Gareth Southgate's side. England have arguably the easiest group (Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia), and with Pickford conceding just two in the previous Euros, he is most certainly a goalkeeper to consider signing.

DEFENDERS

Maximilian Mittelstädt (Germany) €4m

A hidden gem for your Fantasy team. At just €4m, Mittelstädt is a steal considering he is a favourite under current Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann. He is very likely to start for the hosts, in the left-back position.

Joao Cancelo (Portugal) €6m

The former Man City man had the fourth most minutes in Portugal's qualifying campaign and is expected to start once again in the European Championships. Portugal's favourable group has Cancelo chosen by 24% of players yet his €6m price tag may sway you elsewhere.

MIDFIELDERS

Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) €9m

A 'must-have' for the group stage. Bruno's stats in the qualifying campaign do not lie with 6 goals and 8 assists for Portugal, he bagged an assist vs the Republic of Ireland last night and he is expected to continue that form into the Euros. He is likely to rack up points in the group stage for Portugal.

Dominik Szoboszlai (Hungary) €7m

The Liverpool man is the set-piece specialist in a potential 'Dark Horse' Hungary side. There is silent expectation in the country to come out of the group stage which contains Germany, Scotland, and Switzerland. With 4 goals and 5 assists in their qualifying campaign, 'Szobo' is worth a look.

FORWARDS

Harry Kane (England) €11m

With 36 goals in his debut season for Bayern Munich, Kane has settled well into life in Germany. Now, an international tournament awaits him in Deutschland and goals are expected from him for the Three Lions. The former Spurs striker remains on penalties for England and he is a Golden Boot favourite in a handy group.

Kylian Mbappé (France) €11m

The newest member of Real Madrid's star-studded team, a 2018 World Cup winner, winner of the 2022 World Cup Golden Boot, and now returns to Euro 2024 as captain of France. Mbappé is selected by a whopping 77% of players, and is a no-brainer for your side. He will likely deliver in the group stage and with a hat-trick in the previous World Cup final, he can clearly perform in the big games.