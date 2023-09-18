Erasmus won't be new Performance Director; Bealham a doubt for South Africa

Rassie Erasmus says he won't be coming to Ireland to become the IRFU's new Performance Director.

The South Africa Director of Rugby has been rumoured as a potential successor to David Nucifora.

But in a press conference this afternoon, Erasmus denied he is in line for the job and insisted no talks with the IRFU have taken place.

Finlay Bealham is a doubt for Ireland's third match in Pool B at the Rugby World Cup.

The tighthead will have to complete the return-to-play protocols ahead of the clash with South Africa in Paris.

The coaching staff are expected to give a squad update tomorrow.