Erasmus won't be new Performance Director; Bealham a doubt for South Africa

Sep 18, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrysport
Rassie Erasmus says he won't be coming to Ireland to become the IRFU's new Performance Director.

The South Africa Director of Rugby has been rumoured as a potential successor to David Nucifora.

But in a press conference this afternoon, Erasmus denied he is in line for the job and insisted no talks with the IRFU have taken place.

Finlay Bealham is a doubt for Ireland's third match in Pool B at the Rugby World Cup.

The tighthead will have to complete the return-to-play protocols ahead of the clash with South Africa in Paris.

The coaching staff are expected to give a squad update tomorrow.

