Erasmus to appeal World Rugby punishments

Nov 18, 2021 09:11 By radiokerrysport
Former Munster coach Rassie Erasmus will appeal the punishments handed down to him by World Rugby.

The South African director of rugby has received an immediate two month ban from the sport and won't be involved in match day activities until next October.

Erasmus has been ordered to apologise to referee Nic Berry for his lengthy criticism of the official following the first test against the Lions.

Meanwhile, Ronan O'Gara has warned Ireland not to get carried away with their win over the All Blacks.

Argentina are the next opponents for Andy Farrell's men on Sunday.

O'Gara doesn't feel New Zealand were at their best last weekend.

