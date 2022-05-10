EPCR scraps two-legged format in Round of 16

The EPCR have scrapped the two-legged format in the Round of 16 in next season's Heineken Champions Cup.

Tournament organisers have confirmed the provisional dates for next season's competition, which will be played over eight rounds rather than the nine as it was this season.

The Round of 16 will be played as one off games from 31 March to 2 April, with the quarter-finals a week later.

Advertisement

The final of the Champions Cup will be played on Saturday 20 May 2023, with the Challenge Cup taking place the previous night.