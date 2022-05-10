Advertisement
Sport

EPCR scraps two-legged format in Round of 16

May 10, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
EPCR scraps two-legged format in Round of 16
The EPCR have scrapped the two-legged format in the Round of 16 in next season's Heineken Champions Cup.

Tournament organisers have confirmed the provisional dates for next season's competition, which will be played over eight rounds rather than the nine as it was this season.

The Round of 16 will be played as one off games from 31 March to 2 April, with the quarter-finals a week later.

The final of the Champions Cup will be played on Saturday 20 May 2023, with the Challenge Cup taking place the previous night.

