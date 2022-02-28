English & Scottish FAs won't play matches against Russia

The English and Scottish Football Associations say they won't play matches against Russia, following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

That includes any side under the name of the Football Union of Russia.

FIFA's decision to allow Russia to play in neutral countries without supporters, flags or an anthem has been criticised with the Polish FA, which calls the move "unacceptable".

Meanwhile, the Scottish FA has written to offer its support to the Ukranian Association of Football, ahead of their World Cup play-off next month.

A spokesperson for Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich says the billionaire is involved in attempting to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine.

The 55-year-old Russian said on Saturday he was handing 'stewardship and care' of Chelsea to trustees of the club's charitable foundation.

The spokesperson claims Abramovich has been contacted 'for support in achieving a peaceful resolution' to the conflict.