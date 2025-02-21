Advertisement
English clubs discover Champions League opponents

Feb 21, 2025 12:39 By radiokerrysport
English clubs discover Champions League opponents
Liverpool have been drawn against Paris Saint-Germain in the last-16 of the Champions League.

A potential quarter-final with Aston Villa awaits, if Unai Emery's team get past Belgian side Club Brugge.

Arsenal will play Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven.

There's a Madrid derby between Real and Atletico, while an all-German tie sees Bayern Munich take on Bayer Leverkusen.

In the Europa League, Troy Parrott's AZ Alkmaar will take on his old side Tottenham Hotspur in the last 16.

Elsewhere, Manchester United will play Real Sociedad, whilst Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce take on Rangers.

