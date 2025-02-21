English clubs discover Champions League opponents

Liverpool have been drawn against Paris Saint-Germain in the last-16 of the Champions League.

A potential quarter-final with Aston Villa awaits, if Unai Emery's team get past Belgian side Club Brugge.

Arsenal will play Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven.

There's a Madrid derby between Real and Atletico, while an all-German tie sees Bayern Munich take on Bayer Leverkusen.

In the Europa League, Troy Parrott's AZ Alkmaar will take on his old side Tottenham Hotspur in the last 16.

Elsewhere, Manchester United will play Real Sociedad, whilst Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce take on Rangers.