England win Euros for the first time

England have made history by winning the Women's Euros for the first time with a 2-1 extra-time victory over Germany in the final.

Substitute Ella Toone gave the Lionesses the lead in the second half but the hosts conceded with just over 10 minutes to go at Wembley.

Chloe Kelly got the winner in the second period of extra-time

It's the first major title for the English women and first cup win for any senior side since the men's World Cup in 1966.

It's the second successive title for manager Sarina Wiegman who led the Dutch to victory in the tournament in 2017.

Irish midfielder Niamh Farrelly has signed for Italian side Parma ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The Dubliner spent the last two seasons at Glasgow City having started her career at Peamount United.

She becomes the latest star from these shores to move to Italy with her first game expected to be against Inter Milan at the end of the month.

There's one game in the Championship this evening.

Watford were relegated from the Premier League last season and begin life in the second tie with a game against Sheffield United.

Kick off at Vicarage Road is at 8pm.