England win at Italy

Feb 3, 2024 17:01 By radiokerrysport
England win at Italy
England laboured to a narrow 27-24 victory over Italy in their Six Nations opener in Rome.

Elliot Daly and Alex Mitchell scored tries for Steve Borthwick's side, whose opponents crossed three times in the match.

Feb 3, 2024 17:31
