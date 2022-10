England held on to beat France at the Women's World Cup - making it two wins from two in New Zealand.

Simon Middleton's side earned a 13-7 victory, in what was regarded as their toughest match of their group, to earn their 27th successive win.

Scotland suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Australia, losing 14-12 despite leading 12-nil at half-time.

Advertisement

Australia had two players sent off late in the game.

The USA beat Japan by 30-points-to-17.