England underwhelm against Denmark

England have some soul searching to do after an underwhelming 1-1 draw with Denmark in Group C of the European Championship yesterday.

Spain have qualified for the last 16 following their 1-nil win over Italy in Group B.

After suffering a broken nose on Monday, Kylian Mbappe trained with a mask ahead of tonight's game between France and the Netherlands in Group D.

Advertisement

That match kicks off in Leipzig at 8.

Also in that Group, Poland play Austria in Berlin at 5pm.

In Group E, Slovakia and Ukraine go head to head in Dusseldorf at 2pm.