England top their group, Poland heading home from Group D

England have qualified for the last 16 of the European Championship as Group C winners, but only after an underwhelming goalless draw with Slovenia last night.

Manager Gareth Southgate and his team were booed off by some of the England fans following an uninspiring display in Cologne.

They will now face a third placed team in the knockout stage - potentially the Netherlands.

From Germany, Joe Rawson reports

England have been fortunate in that they are on the other side of the draw to Germany, France, Spain and Portugal in the knockout stage.

But Southgate says every potential opponent is dangerous.

Denmark finished second in Group C after a scoreless draw with Serbia - the Danes will now play Germany in the last 16.

Serbia have been eliminated.

Austria's 3-2 win over the Dutch saw them top Group D - France finished second in that Group after a 1-1 draw with Poland who are heading home