Advertisement
Sport

England top their group, Poland heading home from Group D

Jun 26, 2024 08:13 By radiokerrysport
England top their group, Poland heading home from Group D
Share this article

England have qualified for the last 16 of the European Championship as Group C winners, but only after an underwhelming goalless draw with Slovenia last night.

Manager Gareth Southgate and his team were booed off by some of the England fans following an uninspiring display in Cologne.

They will now face a third placed team in the knockout stage - potentially the Netherlands.

Advertisement

From Germany, Joe Rawson reports

England have been fortunate in that they are on the other side of the draw to Germany, France, Spain and Portugal in the knockout stage.

Advertisement

But Southgate says every potential opponent is dangerous.

Denmark finished second in Group C after a scoreless draw with Serbia - the Danes will now play Germany in the last 16.

Advertisement

Serbia have been eliminated.

Austria's 3-2 win over the Dutch saw them top Group D - France finished second in that Group after a 1-1 draw with Poland who are heading home

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Wednesday Local GAA Results and Fixtures
Advertisement
Killarney Athletic 7 A Side Fixtures and Results
Racing at home today in Naas
Advertisement

Recommended

Celebration of Irish American Friendship to take place in Killarney
Search resumes on Mount Brandon for missing man
Search for missing man on Mount Brandon
EFL fixtures to be released this morning
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus