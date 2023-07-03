England through to European Championship semi-finals

England are through to the European Under-21 Championship semi-finals.
Lee Carsley's side overcame Portugal 1-nil last night to advance, with Newcastle's Anthony Gordon on target.
They'll play Israel in the last four.
