Sport

England through to European Championship semi-finals

Jul 3, 2023 08:07 By radiokerrysport
England are through to the European Under-21 Championship semi-finals.

Lee Carsley's side overcame Portugal 1-nil last night to advance, with Newcastle's Anthony Gordon on target.

They'll play Israel in the last four.

