England through, Northern Ireland out

England are the first nation to progress to the quarter-finals of the Women's Euros.

They secured their place in the knock-out stages by thrashing Norway 8-nil in Brighton.

Beth Mead scored a hat trick, while Ellen White found the net twice for the hosts.

Northern Ireland are out of the tournament after their 2-nil defeat to Austria.

This evening Denmark and Finland go for their first wins when they face each other in Milton Keynes.

That's followed by Germany against Spain in Brentford. Both can progress to the knock-out stages with a victory.