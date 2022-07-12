Advertisement
Sport

England through, Northern Ireland out

Jul 12, 2022 08:07 By radiokerrysport
England through, Northern Ireland out England through, Northern Ireland out
Share this article

England are the first nation to progress to the quarter-finals of the Women's Euros.

They secured their place in the knock-out stages by thrashing Norway 8-nil in Brighton.

Beth Mead scored a hat trick, while Ellen White found the net twice for the hosts.

Advertisement

Northern Ireland are out of the tournament after their 2-nil defeat to Austria.

This evening Denmark and Finland go for their first wins when they face each other in Milton Keynes.

That's followed by Germany against Spain in Brentford. Both can progress to the knock-out stages with a victory.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus