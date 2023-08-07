England through in penalty shootout

England are through to the quarter-finals at the Women's World Cup - but only just.

The European champions needed penalties to see off the challenge of Nigeria in Brisbane this morning.

It finished goalless after extra-time, with England winning the shootout 4-2.

Sarina Wiegman's side finished the game with ten players after Lauren James was sent off in the 88th minute.

Australia are the latest side through to the quarter-finals at the Women's World Cup.

Caitlin Foord and Hayley Raso netted the goals in their 2-nil win over Denmark in Sydney earlier.

The co-hosts will face either France or Morocco in the last eight.